High Peak family celebrate baby joy after years of heartache

A High Peak couple who suffered the heartache of three miscarriages and a stillbirth were delighted to welcome the newest addition to their family, miracle baby Jasper.

Amy Hawtin discovered she was pregnant again a week after she and husband James held a charity ball in July last year in memory of their son, Chester, who was stillborn at 23 weeks.

Amy, 27, from Whaley Bridge, said: “We said we would try one more time because we really wanted to be parents, but couldn’t stand the heartache or sadness. Thankfully everything went really well and we welcomed Jasper five weeks early on February 25.” During her previous pregnancies Amy was treated in the Tommy’s unit at St Mary’s Hospital in Manchester and was diagnosed with ‘sticky blood’, a condition where the blood clots and thickens.

So when she fell pregnant with Jasper she underwent injections, more scans and weekly checks to make sure everything was alright.

Amy said: “He was a little on the small side at five pounds 13 ounces, but he was born five weeks early so it was to be expected.” She remained in the neonatal unit at Stepping Hill Hospital for eight days as doctors watched over the mother and her newborn.

Five months on, and the couple have stepped up their campaign to raise awareness of miscarriages and get more people talking.

Amy said: “There is still a terrible taboo surrounding miscarriages. People are more willing to talk about stillbirths, but for people who miscarry there is still the love and sadness there which needs to be talked about.

“We have been so lucky to have Jasper, but we will never forget Chester or our other babies and we want to ensure their memories live on.”

The couple have already raised £8,000 for Tommy’s, and will be holding another fundraising ball, complete with a three-course meal, disco and raffle, at the Devonshire Dome in Buxton on Saturday November 18.

Tickets for the ball, priced £35, are available by calling Amy on 07715 976 401.