High Peak double amputee to take on Great North Run challenge

A brave woman who lost both her legs to a rare nerve condition is going the extra mile to raise awareness of her illness.

Victoria Abbott-Fleming, who lives in Chinley, is taking part in Simply Health’s Great North Run 5k this Saturday, raising money for Burning Nights CRPS Support, a charity she set up for sufferers of Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS).

VAF doing charity exhibition April 2016 winner of Inspirational Woman of the Year 300

Victoria was diagnosed with the neuropathic pain condition when she was in her 20s.

The illness causes an extreme burning sensation in the limbs usually following an injury, as well as extreme sensitivity to even the most minor changes in temperature or environment resulting in painful sores and ulcers.

The qualified barrister had to have her right leg amputated above the knee aged just 27.

Following this, she suffered several cases of pneumonia and swine flu, before eventually having to have her left leg amputated above the knee at the age of 35.

Victoria will be supported by her husband and five others when she takes part in the Great North Run 5k this weekend.

All funds raised will go to Burning Nights CRPS Support.

She said: “I live in severe agonising pain every day of my life, taking 56 tablets a day. However, through the charity, I have turned a 14-year nightmare into a positive.”

To support Victoria in her challenge, visit her fundraising page.