High Peak dad’s Scotland walk for Air Cadets

Greg Adams is walking the Great Glen Way across Scotland to raise money for the Buxton Air Cadets new minibus
One parent put his best foot forward and walked across the Glen Way in Scotland to boost funds for a new minibus for a the Buxton Air Force Cadets.

Greg Adams, 45, has family connections to the Air Force and now his daughter is carrying on the tradition and has become a member Buxton 2517 Squadron Air Training Corps.

He said: “I am however most proud of my daughter, who at a young age has expressed an interest in aviation and her family history and has joined Buxton ATC Squadron, where she is now excelling.

“The Squadron has been raising funds towards a new minibus in the background for some time, but they are still approximately £6,000 short.

“So I am helped in the only way I know how, by walking.” For six days Greg walked the 79-mile Great Glen Way in Scotland to raise funds and so far raised £570. He added: “The minibus plays a vital role in getting air cadets to various activities and events both locally and nationally.”

To support Greg and the Buxton Squadron donate at https://www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/greg-adams