High Peak dad’s Scotland walk for Air Cadets

One parent put his best foot forward and walked across the Glen Way in Scotland to boost funds for a new minibus for a the Buxton Air Force Cadets.

Greg Adams, 45, has family connections to the Air Force and now his daughter is carrying on the tradition and has become a member Buxton 2517 Squadron Air Training Corps.

He said: “I am however most proud of my daughter, who at a young age has expressed an interest in aviation and her family history and has joined Buxton ATC Squadron, where she is now excelling.

“The Squadron has been raising funds towards a new minibus in the background for some time, but they are still approximately £6,000 short.

“So I am helped in the only way I know how, by walking.” For six days Greg walked the 79-mile Great Glen Way in Scotland to raise funds and so far raised £570. He added: “The minibus plays a vital role in getting air cadets to various activities and events both locally and nationally.”

To support Greg and the Buxton Squadron donate at https://www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/greg-adams