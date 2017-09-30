High Peak couple’s heartbreak after caravan stolen from drive

A husband wife who saved up to buy their dream caravan are ‘heartbroken’ it has been stolen.

For Dominic and Marie Maycock, both 26 from Dove Holes, the caravan which they bought in May was a symbol of all their hard work and hope for the future.

This caravan, belonging to Dominic and Marie Mycock, has been stolen

Marie said: “Last year we and were expecting a baby but we sadly lost it in December and it was a the worst thing that happened to us and this year was meant to be our year but to wake up and find our caravan - our second home - had been stolen is heartbreaking.”

The caravan was stored on Dominic’s granddad’s drive on Longridge Lane with a hitch-lock and wheel-lock but both had been ripped or cut off.

Marie, who works at Tarmac, said: “We have not even had our caravan a year we only bought it on May and were going away most weekends and even had a time away booked for later in October but have had to cancel it now.

“We worked hard to save for this caravan as we wanted a bigger one than our older model and it is just cruel to think someone has taken it for themselves with no thought to us.” The caravan is an Abbey spectrum 419 and was using the number plate D9 MYC.

The caravan was secured but the locks had been cut away

It was taken some time between 11.30pm on Friday, September 29 and 7am today, Saturday, September 30.

If anyone saw or heard anything suspicious between those times contact Derbyshire police on 101 quoting reference number 17000420003.