High Peak couple celebrate 50 golden years of marriage

A love story that spans 50 years started with a coach trip to watch a basketball match.

Anne and Phil Cross have been married for five decades and say the secret to a long and happy marriage is to best friends.

Phil and Anne Cross Of King Sterndale, Buxton, who celebrated their golden wedding anniversary recently, pictured before they were married.

Anne, 69, said: “He is my best friend. I couldn’t imagine my life without him, I think you always need to be friends though the ups and downs that life and marriage can throw at you.”

The couple met just days after Buxton-born Anne started work at Biggin Hill RAF base.

She said: “I had come from a very big and busy base previously and found it all a bit boring and one of my friends said I know what will liven it up for you and introduced me to Phil and we have never looked back.” There was a trip to watch basketball and the couple sat next to each other and six months later they were married.

Anne said “We were so young when we got married I was 19 and Phil was 23 and we thought we knew everything but the years have given us sticking power.

“It was such a small wedding only really close family and afterwards we realised Phil had lost his camera so we don’t have many pictures of our special day.” The couple then moved to Chinley before settling on Trecot, King Sterndale, and have two daughters, Sally 49, and Frances 49 both of whom work aboard.

In contrast to the small wedding in June 1967 the couple had a big party with friends and family at the Cavendish Golf Club.