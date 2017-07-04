High Peak captains’ joint effort raises hospice funds

Golf club captains have found a fairway to raise money for a worthy cause.

Chapel Golf Club captains Ken Butler and Barbara Willocks have spent their year in office raising funds for Blythe House Hospice, via a number of golf club functions and open days throughout 2016.

Together with donations collected over the year, Ken and Barbara presented a cheque for £2,500 to Blythe House Hospice.

The pair gave thanks to everybody at Chapel Golf Club and all the members and donors who have supported them during their year.

To find out more about Blythe House services, visit the website www.blythehousehospice.co.uk