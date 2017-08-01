High Peak Brownies take on summer challenges

Have your say

Canoeing, circus skills and abseiling were just some of the fun activities youngsters have taken part in this summer.

The 1st Combs Brownies visited Treak Cliff Cavern, went canoeing on Combs reservoir and abseiled off the 90ft high Miller’s Dale Viaduct.

Many of the children (aged seven to 10) were sponsored for their brave abseil and between them managed to raise £1,054 for 14 different charities.

One such charity to benefit was The Donkey Sanctuary, which the Brownies visited one evening and helped to groom the animals.

The pack meets again in September. For more, call Janet on 01298 812053.