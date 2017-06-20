High Peak Borough Council reassures residents after Grenfell Tower fire

High Peak Borough Council has reassured housing tenant residents after the Grenfell Tower fire in London which has killed 79 people.

The concerns were raised by Councillor Anthony Mckeown who asked the council to clarify about the insulation works that were completed on Gamesley and Fairfield a few years ago.

A spokesman for the council said: “Although there is an ongoing investigation into the cause of the fire, and it would not be right to speculate on the outcomes, we would like to reassure our housing tenants in response to some concerns that have been raised.

“Any insulated render systems used on the exterior of our properties meet the recognised standards required by the British Board of Agreement and Building Regulations and have been fitted by approved installers in accordance with all relevant guidelines.

“The systems are classified Class 0 risk of spread of fire.

“None of our properties have the same cladding that was used on Grenfell Tower.

“We take fire safety very seriously for all of our residents, have a robust framework of fire safety processes and procedures in place and are continually working in partnership with the Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service.”

The council also works closely with the Derbyshire Fire & Rescue service to keep fire risks under review.