High Peak band puts on concert to say “thank you”

Band members said “thank you” to a supermarket for its continued support in their own way by performing a concert.

Members of Chapel-en-le-Frith Town Band gave a short concert outside the Co-op in Chapel to thank the store for chosing the band as one of its ‘good causes’.

One per cent of money spent by Co-op customers goes to various local charities, including the band.

The money will be used to refurbish instruments, buy new ones and obtain music so that youngsters will have the opportunity to learn to play.

For more information on the band, call Aidan on 07817191255 or John on 07815914612.