“Heroes of Heat” SOS tradesmen rescue community hub thanks to social media appeal

Big-hearted tradesmen have come to the rescue of a community hub after they put out an appeal over social media to help replace and install a new boiler and heating system.

The Monkey Park Community Internet Company, on Chester Street, at Brampton, Chesterfield, operates as a non-profit social enterprise and runs a bakery, cafe and bike shop and provides office work space and a chance for people to come together.

Monkey Park Works social enterprise scheme

But the hub hit a big snag when its ageing boiler blew-up but kind tradesmen - dubbed the Heroes of Heat - have voluntarily thrown themselves into action today, Saturday, July 1, after responding to a social media Facebook and Twitter SOS.

Co-founder and director of Monkey Park, Simon Redding, revealed the tradesmen who have come in have saved the hub because previously staff were having to carry pans of hot water back-and-forth to keep operating.

Volunteer plumbers have been working together fitting piping and radiators on a project that is expected to go into tomorrow and would ordinarily cost thousands of pounds.

Kevin Walker, of IT business Bitz ‘n’ PC’z, revealed how he saw a Facebook appeal about how the Monkey Park was desperate to raise money for a new boiler and heating system and he put out a Tweet which triggered a fantastic response from heating system manufacturers Viessmann UK and Plumbase and fellow tradesmen.

Monkey Park Works social enterprise scheme, pictured is the cafe

Mr Redding said: “We are over the moon at this tremendous assistance from Viessmann, Plumbase and the Heroes of Heat. It means we can continue to spend our funds on developing new community projects.”

The community hub, cycle project and workspace centre’s previous 45 year-old heating system was on its knees with management and cafe staff forced to transport hot water around the building in saucepans.

A desperate tweet from Kevin Walker was seen by Viessmann, who urgently assembled a “Heroes of Heat” team that would ensure Monkey Park not only avoided a replacement cost of approximately £6,000, but would see the hub enjoying a permanent reduction of 40per cent on energy bills.

Darren McMahon, marketing director at Viessmann, said: “Heroes for Heat” is a new initiative from Viessmann where along with our installer and industry supplier partners we can help out selected charities, not-for-profit organisations and underprivileged homeowners who are knocked for six when their heating systems fail.

“The benefits of our donated boiler will touch so many different people in the Brampton area of Chesterfield and it was important to us that Monkey Park, which is a model for communities up and down the country, could keep running as it is.”

The following companies have also donated products for free including Fernox, QRL Radiators, EPH Controls and JG Speedfit.

Monkey Park share its name with the nickname of the nearby Brampton neighbourhood park.

The community building offers various activities provided by volunteers including business, careers and citizens’ advice, office space, social events, work experience, a shop area selling local crafts, free electric car charging, a venue for clubs, groups and classes, a bike refurbishing workshop and community fun days.

Anyone interested in getting involved in the project or hiring space in the building can get in touch with the Monkey Park team on 01246 235815 or by email to works@monkeypark.org.uk.