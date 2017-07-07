Heritage car show raises £1500 for air ambulance

Classic car fans revved up air ambulance funds by more than £1500 when they attended a show at Carsington Water.

Heritage vehicles were on show at the first event of its kind at the popular tourist resort.

Collette Richardson, spokesman for Derbyshire, Leicestershire and Rutland Air Ambulance, said: “We raised a over £1500. I’d just like to say a huge thank you to everyone who attended on the day, bringing along their classic car or joining in with their family for a family day out. Everyone who attended was able to raise a large proportion of what is needed to fund a lifesaving mission.”

Next year’s show will take place on June 24.