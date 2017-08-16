Heartbroken High Peak mum wants memory of seven-year-old son to live on

A Whaley Bridge mother hopes the memory of her seven-year-old son will live on through a fundraising event aimed at helping another young boy.

In March 2016 Kaiden Galley lost his brave battle with leukaemia just weeks after being diagnosed with the disease.

Kaiden Galley from Wahley Bridge died from cancer last year, now a fundraiser is being held in his memory.

Now his mum, Melissa, wants the community to come together and help raise funds for another poorly little boy who needs to fly to America for treatment.

Melissa, 29, said: “I watched my son deteriorate in front of me and as his mum there was nothing I could do to make him better - it was absolutely horrific.

“In just a few months my son went from being the chatty little boy who was always smiling to being in so much pain he couldn’t speak.”

In December 2015 Kaiden, who was in Year 3 at Whaley Bridge Primary School, was struck down with a sickness bug. After Christmas he was in too much pain to stay at school and was diagnosed with a blood infection on his first visit to Stepping Hill Hospital.

Melissa said: “I thought he had a trapped nerve as he was walking with his hands on his knees doubled over with pain in his back.”

It was on his third visit to the hospital on February 8 that he was diagnosed with leukaemia.

Melissa, who lives on Macclesfield Road, said: “It was devastating news. There was no time to process it before he died the following month.”

She added: “I want his memory to live on and help a little boy called Charlie who he met at hospital and is so poorly, but doctors think treatment in America may save his life.”

• The fundraiser will be at Whaley Bridge Bowling Club on Friday September 8, at 7pm.

Tickets are priced £5 in advance or £6 on the door. There will be food, a raffle and a charity auction.