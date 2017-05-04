NHS roles are up for grabs at jobs fair

People interested in a career in healthcare are being encouraged to come to Chesterfield Football Club on Saturday 20 May and find out about opportunities to work for a local NHS trust – and even get interviewed for jobs on the day.

Both experienced health professionals and those who are keen to work for the NHS are being invited to Derbyshire Healthcare’s recruitment fair between 10am and 4pm on 20 May at Chesterfield Football Club’s ProAct Stadium, to learn about opportunities across the Trust’s services, speak to current staff and potentially secure a job there and then.

erbyshire Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust supports adults and older adults across the county experiencing mental ill health, both through teams operating in the community and in hospital settings like the Hartington Unit in Chesterfield. Teams within the Trust also support people with learning disabilities, people with eating disorders and people with drug and alcohol misuse problems across the county. The Trust also provides children’s health services in the city of Derby and children’s mental health services across the south of Derbyshire.

As a result, Derbyshire Healthcare employs many different types of staff – including nurses, healthcare assistants, occupational therapists, physiotherapists, pharmacists, counsellors, psychiatrists, admin support workers, catering staff, and estates and facilities staff. The Trust hopes that the event on 20 May will let more local people know about the breadth of opportunities available – not just in Chesterfield but across the county – and to give them a flavour of what it’s like to work for an institution like the NHS.

People who register their interest in advance will be sent information about vacancies that will be open for interview on the day. If they bring along evidence that they have the right qualifications and experience for a role, they will be able to put their name down for an interview slot on a first-come-first-served basis.

Ifti Majid, Acting Chief Executive, said: “We couldn’t run our services without the knowledge, skills and compassion of staff from our local area. That’s why we’re holding this recruitment event on 20 May – to give local people the best possible opportunity to find out more about what we do and how they can become part of our team.

“We think this event will be of interest to all sorts of people, whether you’re currently in work, looking for work or studying. We offer a wide range of roles and a lot of flexibility in terms of job shares, part-time work, apprenticeships and placements. Our friendly staff are looking forward to chatting through all the options with people on the day – and hopefully appointing lots of new colleagues.”

Anyone wishing to attend should register their interest by going to the Derbyshire Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust website, www.derbyshirehealthcareft.nhs.uk, where they will also be able to find more information about the event.