Hayfield’s music and song concert for Poppy Appeal

A special Poppy Appeal concert will see the Greater Manchester Police Band and the Manchester Show choir perform in Hayfield next month.

The event, which has been organised by the Hayfield branch of the Royal British Legion, takes place at St Matthew’s Church on Saturday, October 21 at 7.30pm.

It will also be attended by Derbyshire Deputy Lieutenant Robert Shields along with Derbyshire’s High Sheriff, Annie Hall, who will be welcomed by branch chairman Lance Dowson.

Lance said: “It’s a great privilege and honour to be putting on such an event in Hayfield, especially as we have a great band and choir to perform at this event and hope as many people as possible will support this year’s Poppy Appeal.”

The GMP Band and the Manchester Show choir will also be raising money on the night for their chosen charity, The Christie Hospital.

Tickets cost £8 and are available from the Royal Hotel Hayfield; The Village Store; The Post Office in Hayfield and Priscilla’s Card and Gifts, New Mills, or email hayfieldrbl@yahoo.co.uk to reserve for collection on the night.