Have your say on changes to opening times at Buxton Museum and Art Gallery

People are being encouraged to have their say on proposals to change the opening hours at Buxton Museum and Art Gallery.

Derbyshire County Council wants to reduce the opening hours at the Terrace Road attraction from 39.5 to 35 hours per week.

It is currently open from 9.30am to 5.30pm Tuesday to Friday and until 5pm on Saturday. It also opens from 10.30am to 5pm on Sundays and bank holidays from Easter to the end of September.

The proposals would see the museum and art gallery open from 10am to 5pm on Tuesday to Saturday and from noon to 4pm on Sundays and bank holidays from Easter to the end of September.

Council Leader and Cabinet Member for Strategic Leadership, Culture and Tourism, Councillor Barry Lewis, said the site had recently undergone an extensive refurbishment, with work on-going to ensure as many of the displays and collections as possible were accessible digitally.

“However... we are having to make some changes to how we do things, ensuring we use our budget as efficiently and effectively as possible, providing the best value for money,” he added.

“We believe this proposal would have only a small impact on visitors to the museum and art gallery but would help us to achieve savings of up to £30,000.

“We’re open to suggestions and one option could be seeking volunteers to help the existing staff to keep the museum and art gallery open at certain times.”

The results of the consultation will be reported to the council’s Cabinet in the autumn when a final decision will be taken.

Copies of the questionnaire are available from the gallery, and people can also fill out the questionnaire at www.derbyshire.gov.uk/buxtonmuseumopeninghours. The closing date is Monday August 14.