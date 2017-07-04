Harpists raise the roof of High Peak venue

Music-lovers had their spirits lifted by the heavenly sound of harps at a High Peak concert.

Friends of Buxton International Festival visited Upper House, at the foot of Kinder Scout, for the performance by Septentrion Duo, students Kathryn Mason and Alice Roberts from the Royal Northern College of Music.

Part of the Friends’ exciting series of music in unusual locations, the concert mixed favourites such as Satie’s Gymnopedy with sound poems and work by Nino Rota, who won an Oscar for his Godfather II theme.

The next recital and lunch in Cressbrook Hall overlooking the River Wye on September 10.