Hard work pays off for New Mills A-level students

Hard work has paid off for sixth form students celebrating A-level success at New Mills School.

Headteacher Debbie McGloin said she was delighted to see the efforts of her students rewarded.

Ella Hardwick Allan is congratulated by friends and family.

“Year in and year out, the same pattern emerges,” she said. “The students who worked hard and took their teachers’ feedback to heart are exceeding the grades they need to make the next step to achieve their ambitions.

“We are proud of all our students’ achievements today but some students are beaming from ear to ear.”

Among those celebrating individual success was Louise Banks, who achieved three A* and one A grade and will progress to study illustration at Falmouth School of Art and Design.

Lydia Westhead, with her four A grades, will study bio-medical engineering at Sheffield. She said: “I’m so pleased. I had my heart set on Sheffield.”

Sebastian Cousins sees his target-beating grades.

Mum Julia added: “This reflects the hard work and dedication of her teachers as well as her commitment to her studies.”

Ella Hardwick Allen, who achieved A*, A and B grades, is spreading her wings to continue her study of languages with the University of London, but based in Paris.

Her mother, Kathryn, said: “We are really grateful for the outstanding levels of academic and pastoral support.

“Every member of staff has gone above and beyond to support Ella.”

Lydia Westhead is congratulated by her mum.

Other successful students include Callum Flanagan, who gained three Bs - far exceeding his unconditional offer to study law at Sheffield.

Sebastian Cousins also exceeded his target grades with two Bs and a C, and plans to study politics at Salford.

“I didn’t expect to achieve this well,” he said. “All my teachers have been great and it’s been a real pleasure to be here”.

Another student achieving extraordinary success was year 12 student Laura Duffin, who gained an A* grade in sociology A2 despite completing the course in just one year.

Debbie added: “Despite studying a wide range of subjects – arts, sciences and humanities - what all these students have in common is their resilience, reflection and responsibility.

“They are an inspiration, showing us all the rewards of a ‘can-do’ approach to challenge.”

The school achieved notable success in maths and physics at A2 this year, with no student achieving a grade lower than C and 40 per cent achieving A grades. It has also recorded its best-ever A/S media studies results, with 11 out of 12 students gaining an A grade.