Hard work pays off for inspirational Buxton fundraiser

A Buxton opticians stepped in to help an inspirational 19-year-old raise hundreds of pounds for charity.

George Lomas, 19, who suffers from cerebral palsy, epilepsy and has learning difficulties, underwent months of physical training to strengthen his body in order to complete 300,000 steps in 30 days throughout June - 10,000 steps a day.

And the hard work paid off as he raised £710 for Cancer Research UK. This included a donation of £100 from Specsavers in Buxton, who declared George their ‘inspirational person of the year’.

Although for many 10,000 steps a day might not sound strenuous, for someone suffering with cerebral palsy this required extensive dedication and determination.

During his training, George was also diagnosed with scoliosis of the spine, a painful disease caused by his cerebral palsy which added to his discomfort.

George’s mum, Clare, said: “Our family is so proud of George’s achievement. He has battled through pain, tiredness, and seizures in order to raise as much money as possible for an amazing charity.”

Cancer Research UK is close to the Lomas family’s hearts, as George’s great-grandad died from bowel cancer, and his godfather lost a long battle with two rare forms of the disease.

Tom Rhodes, director of Buxton Specsavers, said: “George has wowed all of us with his determination. He really is an inspiration.”