Handbag stolen from back of wheelchair in Derbyshire

Police are warning people to be alert after a hangbag was stolen from the back of a wheelchair in Derbyshire.

The bag belonged to a 97 year old woman who was visiting Bakewell with her daughter from Sheffield. It contained a purse and some cash.

It was thought to have been taken sometime between 12 noon and 12.30pm on Saturday, August 12, at or near to the Mountain Warehouse store on Rutland Street.

PCSO Anthony Boswell, of the local Safer Neighbourhood policing team, said: “I would urge anyone who may have noticed anything suspicious, or with any information to contact us.

“Please also take care and stay alert when out and about. Avoid leaving handbags on the back of pushchairs, wheelchairs or shopping trolleys whenever possible and keep bags zipped shut.”

Anyone who may have seen anything suspicious, or with information about these incidents should call PC Jodie Ritchie on 101, quoting reference 17*344562, or send her a message online through the Contact Us page of the website, www.derbyshire.police.uk.

You can also call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.