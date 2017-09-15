Gullivers theme park helps to feed families in need

Family run company Gulliver’s is gearing up to help families in crisis by asking customers to donate a food bank item in exchange for discounted entry to their theme park at Matlock Bath.

The theme park will hold its second food bank donation on the weekends of September 16 and 17 and September 23 and 24, after a hugely successful event in May.

Staff will be partnering with Trussel Trust who provide three days’ emergency food to clients who are identified as being in crisis by a variety of frontline care professionals.

Donations are needed more than ever, especially now that the autumn weather draws in and the demand at food banks increases.

The Trussel Trust alone provided 1,182,954 three day emergency food supplies to people in crisis between September 2016 and March 2017.

Entry to Gulliver’s three family theme parks in Warrington, Matlock Bath and Milton Keynes will be reduced to just £12.50 per person throughout the weekend as long as everyone hands over a suitable not perishable item of food or drink on arrival to help stock the Trussell Trust’s food banks.