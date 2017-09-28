Growing Buxton business set to provide 20 jobs by next year

A High Peak company is relocating to new premises and is planning to expand operations by 50 per cent.

Pennine Aggregates will now be operating from Waterswallows Lane following a grant of £138,000 from EU funding and support from High Peak Borough Council.

Director Mark Dickinson said: “Not only did the council assist in our search for new premises, but it also provided invaluable information and support on the various funding opportunities available. We were provided with the help we needed to not only apply for, but to succeed in winning, valuable funding for our expansion project.

“This assistance not only provided the business with a suitable base to grow but also helped create many jobs and increased our purchasing levels with local suppliers.”

Coun Tony Kemp, executive xouncillor for regeneration, said: “Pennine Aggregates is a real success story for Buxton. The company’s turnover is expected to double over the next couple of years and the number of people employed, which has already risen from two to 13 in the last seven years, is set to increase to provide around 20 jobs by 2018.”