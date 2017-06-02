Grant scheme to help SMEs boost Peak District cycling

Tourism business owners have welcomed the launch of a new £150,000 grant scheme to grow the cycling economy across the Peak District.

More than 50 small businesses gathered at Hassop Station café on Thursday, May 23, to find out more about Pedal Peak for Business.

Organiser Carol Parsons explained how small differences could help to make the Peak District the ultimate destination for cycling, and the many ways the economy could benefit.

She said: “We will be producing a guide to help businesses make the most of the cycling pound and running workshops and events with practical advice and ideas.

“Our Pedal Peak for Business grants offer 50 per cent towards simple products and services so that businesses can improve their visitor offer and set themselves apart. A little low cost investment can go a long way.”

The grants are available for small and medium enterprises based in Derbyshire, and can be used to purchase fixed equipment and facilities for cyclists.

Helen Illingworth, from The Yorkshire Bridge Inn and Ladybower Apartments, said: “The meeting was really useful and has inspired me to revisit our offering for cyclists.”

The initiative is part of the £1.49million Growing the Visitor Economy in Derbyshire programme, which is part funded by the European Regional Development Fund and supported by the Peak District National Park, Marketing Peak District & Derbyshire, and Derbyshire Dales District Council.

For more information about the scheme and the grant application process, visit www.peakdistrict.gov.uk/cyclegrantscheme, call 01629 816297 or email carol.parsons@peakdistrict.gov.uk.