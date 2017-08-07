Gloss paint poured over car in Buxton

Police are appealing for witnesses after gloss paint was poured over a car parked in a Fairfield street, outside a property that also had a window smashed.

The criminal damage has taken place over the course of the last couple of weeks at a house in Princes Road.

A Citroen Xsara was covered in gloss in the early hours of July 25, while a front window at a house in the street was smashed at about 12.30am on August 2.

Officers want to speak to anyone who has information about who could be responsible.

They also want to hear from anyone who witnessed any of the damage, or saw someone in the area with a paint can around July 25.

If you can help, call PC Mark Parkinson on 101, quoting reference 17000328773.

Alternatively, send him a message online by visiting www.derbyshire.police.uk/Contact-Us.

You can also call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.