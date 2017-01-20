Raise your glasses because the first Gin Society Festival is coming to Buxton.

There will be 85 different gins to try when the festival comes to the Devonshire Dome in April.

The Society is not even a year old but the organisers say they are going from strength to strength.

Shelagh Bourke, one of the co-founders said: “I really like Buxton - it is a vibrant and upcoming place and holding the gin festival in the Dome will be very dramatic.” This is the third big festival which has been organised and a first for Buxton.

Shelagh said: “There is a big gin revival at the minute and it is great to be part of something so new and exciting.

“In the late 1990s vodka was everywhere but gin seem to be in flavour now and there are so many things you can do with it from different flavours and what you mix it with.”

As well as the gin there will be vintage music and dancing and three different distilleries making cocktails.

Shelagh said: “Gone are the days of just one mixer, we are pairing some gins with pink grapefruit and garnish doesn’t have to just be lemon. Expect basil, mint and rosemary and we even have a gin that changes colour.

“The atmosphere at the previous festivals has been really good. People are there laughing and being with friends and dancing, it’s like a wedding just without the bride and groom!

“So bring your friends have a drink, and enjoy.” Tickets are £7.50 plus booking fee but guests get a Gin Society glass to keep. The event is only open to over 18s. Drinks are £5 and cocktails £10. There will be two session on Saturday April 15; 12.30pm-5pm and 6-10.30pm to book tickets click search for Buxton Gin Festival on Gin Society Festival Buxton.