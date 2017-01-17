Getting ready for Buxton Spring Fair 2017

A date has been set for Buxton’s annual Spring Fair and thousands of people are expected in the town for the bank holiday event.

Buxton Town Team which organise the event are looking forward to uniting the town and bringing people together on Monday, May 1.

Team member Linda said: “On this fantastic day, we fill the whole of the town centre from - the Spring Gardens, round the Turner Memorial, across to the Pavilion Gardens, up the Slopes, over the Market Place and down the High Street - with a huge range of stalls and entertainment.

“There are local producers, retailers, clubs, societies and voluntary groups.

“We are planning to have loads of activities such as a climbing wall, an artificial cave, donkey rides, canoes, kids’ bikes, school sports, circus juggling, a health & therapy area, bands, dancing and street theatre at various performance locations and of course the thousands of people, from Buxton and beyond, out there enjoying themselves.”

Janet Miller, one of the town team directors, has seen the project grow since 2012.

She said: “Geography and psychology divide the town, even though we are all Buxton there are different attitudes to those in High or Lower Buxton and those people visiting the Pavilion Gardens.”

Last year there was 188 stall holders which helped to create the one main street vibe the town team were going for.

Linda added: “As ever we will be keeping it as affordable as possible. Whether you are a trader, club, charity, or performer, you won’t want to miss the busiest day in the Buxton year.”

Full details and application forms will be available in February, for information visit www.buxtontownteam.org/