Get your valuables security marked at free event

Residents in Buxton are invited to have their valuables security marked for free at an event.

Over recent weeks Derbyshire Police have received reports of thieves targeting vans and making off with power tools, along with breaking into sheds and garages to steal high value bikes.

Officers from the Buxton Safer Neighbourhood Team have been heading out on increased patrols to deter offenders and catch criminals in the act, but they are also encouraging residents to take extra security steps.

The team will be visiting B&Q on Staden Business Park on Monday, January 23, to security mark tools, bikes and other valuables for free.

They will be on hand between 10am and 4pm to security mark property, answer questions and offer advice.

Marking items with security kits such as SmartWater help to make them less attractive to would-be thieves, and can improve the chances of us returning any items if they are stolen and recovered.

For more information about the event call the Buxton Safer Neighbourhood Team on 101.

You can also send them a message online using the Contact Us section on www.derbyshire.police.uk.