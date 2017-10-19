Get your geek on at Buxton comic-con this weekend

Buxton’s very own comic-con returns to the Devonshire Dome this weekend.

UNICON! will take place on Sunday, October 22, between 11am and 4pm, with a 10am early bird option.

Organiser Steven Howard said: “We are back and we are putting on our biggest event to date.”

There will be talks and signings with special guests including Chris Bunn (original Stormtrooper from Star Wars), Martin Ballantyne (Batman The Dark Knight, Harry Potter), Sandeep Mohan (Star Wars, Harry Potter, 007, Dr Strange), Nathan McMullen (Dr Who, Misfits) and author Austin Chambers.

There will also be themed displays, stalls and plenty of photo opportunities with costumers and cosplayers, cosplay competitions for those who like to dress up, plus four ‘pokestops’ for fans of Pokemon Go.

Tickets can be purchased online at www.skiddle.com/e/12998967.

For more information, visit www.facebook.com/buxtoncomiccon.