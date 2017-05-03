GENERAL ELECTION: High Peak Labour pick local union campaigner

High Peak Labour Party has announced its candidate for the June 8 general election.

Mum-of-four Ruth George, 47, from Whaley Bridge, has lived in High Peak for more 25 years, working first as an accountant before turning her attention to politics.

Labour's High Peak candidate, Ruth George.

For the last 18 years Ruth has worked as parliamentary officer for shopworkers’ union Usdaw, campaigning on behalf of staff in retail.

She said: “I am honoured to have been selected as the candidate for this area that I love and am committed to fighting for.

“I look forward to meeting as many people as possible during the campaign, to find out what they want.

“This is a very short election campaign, so I will attend as many hustings meetings as I can, to enable voters across this widespread constituency to question and scrutinise all of their candidates.

I am honoured to have been selected as the candidate for this area that I love and am committed to fighting for. Labour candidate, Ruth George

“I welcome Andrew Bingham’s commitment to me that he will also attend hustings.”

Fiona Sloman, chairman of High Peak Labour Party, said: “Ruth is an excellent local candidate who is not only well-known for her campaigning in High Peak, but is very experienced in lobbying Parliament on behalf of low-paid workers.

“She is absolutely committed to fighting injustice at every level and would make a great MP for High Peak.”

In other news, UKIP have decided not to stand in the High Peak due to Andrew Bingham’s ‘vocal’ leave campaign in last year’s referendum.