GCSE RESULTS DAY: Lady Manners students celebrate

The headteacher of Lady Manners School has congratulated his students on their ‘well deserved’ success in this year’s GCSE examinations.

In the core subjects, 85% of students gained at least a ‘4’ in Maths (nearest equivalent to Grade C) and 80% gained at least a ‘4’ in at least one of their English GCSEs.

Headteacher, Duncan Meikle, said: “Students and staff have worked hard and the successes are well deserved.

“Due to their efforts lots of students have made good progress and there are many very strong individual achievements once again.”

Thirty eight students achieved at least seven full GCSE A or A* grades (or equivalent) within their results.

These students are Sebastian Baynes, Holly Birchall, Frances Burnley, Finn Carter, Rio Clark, Ella Corder, Oscar Dale, Isobel Day, Michael Duckworth, Caitlin Furness, Evie Gibbs, Matilda Goodwin, Katherine Greenhalgh, Hope Hanby, Adam Heath, Matilda Hersey, William Holmes, Ben Hutchinson, William Joly, Rosie Jones, Florence Kreit, Hugo Lepski, Isabel Lovell, Holly Maycock, Alexandra Porter, Emily Porter, Emma Pugh, Hannah Sparks, Aggy Stephenson-Meech, Thea Street, James Toft, Rosa Urwin, Alice Valantine, Amelia Village, Ella Walker, Isobel Woodcock, Joseph Wrieden and Congling Wu.

Within this group, three students actually gained the very highest grades possible in absolutely all of their qualifications – these students are Sebastian Baynes, Isobel Day and Emily Porter.