GCSE RESULTS DAY 2017: St Thomas More School students make the grade

Maddie Darley, Mia Doyle, Emma Howe, Yasmin Morton and Ella Clark share their GCSE success stories at St Thomas More school in Buxton
Students at St Thomas More School are celebrating success after getting great GCSE grades.

Students will be spreading their wings and leaving the school to study at various colleges and sixth forms now they have got their results