GCSE RESULTS DAY 2017: Buxton Community School students are top of the class

Celebrating GCSE students at Buxton Community School.
Hard work has paid off for students at Buxton Community School who achieved some ‘phenomenal’ GCSE results.

The school is celebrating the success of its pupils and the students are delighted with their grades too.