Furry felines in need of a home

Could you welcome a furry feline into your home? If so we have a host of four-legged friends who are in desperate need of a family.

First up is Batman, described as a ‘lovely boy in need of lots of TLC’. He is weary of new people, but will welcome fuss after getting a feel for you.

He is FIV+, which means he will need to be an indoor cat. FIV stands for Feline Immunodeficiency Virus. The virus depletes the number of white blood cells which eventually makes the cat less able to fight infection.

However, it is such a slow acting virus, many FIV+ cats enjoy a normal life span with no apparent health problems resulting from the virus.

Next up is Coda, who ended up at the Cats Protection Derby Adoption Centre after his owner had to move house.

Coda is still finding his feet and is a little nervous being at the centre. He would love a second chance at happiness with a new patient owner to make him feel loved again.

Sid is also in need of a new home. He was living as a stray and was found in a bit of a sorry state. But with some veterinary care and TLC, he is now ready to find a home. He is a little unsure when he meets new people, but will have a little fuss if you take things slowly.

Honey is the first of the girls who needs a home. She’s a shy girl who has had her whole world tipped upside down after her elderly owner got taken into care. She is looking for a quieter home with a patient owner who can give her time to settle.

Finally, Lucy is an older lady looking for peace and quiet.

Cats Protection Derby Adoption Centre marketing and publicity officer Gail Newport, said: “Lucy has been with us for a little while now and is looking for a new home as sadly her previous owner passed away.

“She is a senior lady who is looking for a quieter home for her to retire to and where she can have plenty of TLC. She is fairly relaxed and enjoys a fuss.”

For more information visit www.derby.cats.org.uk or call 01332 824950.