‘Frenzied’ attack on Buxton motorist

Shoppers said they were left horrified after a man launched a ‘crazed’ attack on a car on the Market Place in Buxton smashing three windows of the moving vehicle.

Derbyshire Police were called at 1.40pm this afternoon, Friday, August 18 and are trying to locate a man from the scene.

Witnesses Maria and Adrian Cross saw a man attack a moving car on the Buxton Market Place outside Saisnbury's leaving behind loads of broken glass.

A force spokesman said: “A car was driving off from the Market Place and a man was seen chasing after it with what looked like a chain and smashed up the windows of a Toyota Aygo.

“Police are also looking into reports that a Suzuki was damaged in a similar way.” Maria Cross, 53, was on holiday from Shrewsbury and saw what happened.

She said: “I’ve never seen anything like it - the man was crazed and on a proper mission. He ran across the road and started shouting and swearing at the woman driver who was trying to leave the car park. Then he started hitting the windows in a frenzied attack with something like a chain and smashing all the glass in the back three windows.

“There was a child in the back of the back of the car too, it was horrific.”

Maria said the only reason the driver’s window was not smashed was because it was open.

She said the car left the car park in Higher Buxton and headed down Terrace Road and was chased by the man.

Police say they are trying to locate the man and anyone with information should ring 101 quoting: 484 18/8/17.