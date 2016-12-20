Four charged with drugs offences following warrants in Buxton

Three men and one woman have been charged with drugs offences after warrants were carried out in Buxton.

Officers carried out a series of warrants at a property on London Road in Buxton in connection with the alleged supply of drugs in the town.

The warrants, which took place in March, April, September and December this year, saw officers discover a quantity of suspected class A and class B drugs, associated paraphernalia and cash.

Ronald Turner (44) and Sarah Hayes (36) of London Road, Buxton, Stephen O’Brien (34) of Fairfield Road, Buxton, and Jon Drabble (36) of no fixed abode, were charged with conspiring to supply class A and class B drugs.

They appeared at Chesterfield Justice Centre on Friday, December 16 and pleaded not guilty. They have been remanded in custody to re-appear at a later date.