Four arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after attack outside a pub

Four people have been arrested on suspicion of the attempted murder of a man in an attack outside a pub.

The men were arrested following the incident outside the Green House pub on King Street, Belper on December 2.

Two men aged 27, from Jacksdale and 24 from the Belper area, sustained serious injuries in the altercation at 10.45pm.

Three men aged 32, 30 and 27, from Eastwood and a 23-year-old man from Nottingham, have all been arrested on suspicion of the attempted murder of the 27-year-old man.

The four have been released on police bail as enquiries continue.

Police are trying to trace anyone who witnessed what happened or who saw a silver Audi A3 and a silver Ford Focus together, either driving in Belper or on one of the car parks at the top of the town possibly on Shortlands.

If you have any information you think would help the investigation contact DC Andy Cocking on 101, quoting reference number 16000396815.

You can also call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online www.crimestoppers-uk.org/give-information/give-information-online/