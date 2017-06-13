Former sex offender awaits sentencing after breaching order

A registered former sex offender is still awaiting sentence after he breached an order under the Sexual Offences Act by failing to notify authorities he was living with a child.

Gary Bennett, 53, formerly of Belmont Drive, Staveley, breached the order between September, 2013, and May, this year.

Sarah Haslam, prosecuting, told a Chesterfield magistrates’ court hearing in May the defendant is on the sex offenders’ register after he had indecently assaulted a woman. The court heard Bennett notified police he had moved to Staveley but he has made no mention of living with a child. Steve Brint, defending, previously confirmed Bennett had been released from custody in 2005 and there have been no further offences. The case was considered at Derby Crown Court on June 7 and adjourned until July 5.