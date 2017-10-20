Former Buxton university lecturer lifts the lid on the science behind cooking

An award-winning chef’s latest culinary masterpiece is exploring the science behind cooking.

Robert Stordy has put his teaching skills and experiences as a retired lecturer at the University of Derby’s Buxton campus into print, in his new book: ‘Kitchen Conundrums’.

Mr Stordy said: “I believe this book is for anyone who has an interest in food and cooking and wants to learn more about what happens during cooking.”

The book details the science behind cooking, and clearly illustrates Mr Stordy’s interest in food science, which he suggests was instigated by his time lecturing at the Devonshire Dome.

Packed with culinary tips, it focuses on the processes involved in cooking and the scientific aspect of commonly used ingredients.

There’s also a handful of recipes, and towards the end the book elaborates on the technique highlighted.

‘Kitchen Conundrums’ contributes to a niche market, said Mr Stordy, explaining that he had wanted to avoid the overly-saturated recipe book market while writing about his recently-acquired interest.

His knowledge and experience is prevalent throughout the book, yet, it was devised in such a way that those with an interest, but little knowledge of, food science can understand.

He began to bring the book together upon his retirement last year. And due to the ever-developing nature of food science, Mr Stordy suggested there could yet be more to come. He added: “I see aspects of food science and cookery that I have not covered in the first book, so there is certainly enough scope for a second/revised edition.”

‘Kitchen Conundrums’, released by Troubador Publishing, is out now, priced £14.99.