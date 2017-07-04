Folk singer inspires future songwriters

An award-winning folk singer inspired High Peak youngsters to become songwriters following a workshop.

BBC Radio Two’s Folk Awards’ Singer of the Year 2014, Bella Hardy led year six children from Buxton Junior School in a songwriting workshop as part of the High Peak Community Arts’ celebration of National Writing Day 2017.

Bella sang and played her fiddle and sang some traditional folk songs with the children, she also taught them how to turn a story into a song. The children were all impressed by her performance and inspired to become songwriters.