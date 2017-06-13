Foie gras removed from menu after ‘bullying and intimidation’ at Derbyshire restaurant

A Peak District restaurant says it has been ‘bullied and intimidated’ into removing a controversial French delicacy from its menu.

The Bridge Inn at Calver started serving foie gras - a pate made from the livers of geese - in March this year.

The Bridge Inn calver. David and Samantha McHattie.

However, after four protests outside the restaurant in the last few months - the restaurant’s owners have reluctantly decided to change the menu.

In a statement, joints owners, David and Samantha McHattie, said: “The activists will crow victory, but so be it.

“We cannot and will not put our principles before our guests experience at The Bridge so we have decided to remove it from the menu.

“Peaceful protest is fine but these people know the law exactly how far they can push it.”

Protesters outside the bridge inn.

“While their actions have increased awareness and sales their behaviour just continues to reach new depths which is totally unacceptable to our guests.

“Yesterday one regular guest arrived inside the pub visibly shaken after enduring a torrent of intimidating abuse by these so called animal welfare activists causing him to call the police.

“Our family and team have been abused to their face and online often waking up to 80 or more disparaging comments on their Facebook pages.

“Their actions are utterly deplorable.

Protesters outside the bridge inn.

“We worry that their escalating attempts to intimidate and abuse will lead to the flash point they and their video cameras crave.

“The government should do more to protect law abiding citizens going about their own business from intimidation and abuse.”

A spokesperson for protest organisers, Nottingham Animal Rights, said: “Whilst this is fantastic news that the Bridge Inn have seen sense, as with other establishments in Nottingham and Derby, and removed foie gras from the menu, we do not see it as a victory for us, it is a victory for the geese and ducks that are abused and tortured every day to produce such a horribly cruel dish.

“We will continue to monitor the Bridge Inn going forward as with other establishments that have agreed to remove foie gras from their menu, to ensure this controversial dish remains permanently off the menu.”

The group described the process of producing foie gras as a ‘barbaric’ practice which has been banned by other countries and is opposed by animal welfare organisations like the RSPCA.

They added that - over the course of the four protests they staged outside The Bridge - they received ‘overwhelming’ support from the public.