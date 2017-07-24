Flying the flag for Buxton’s LGBTQ community

More than 100 people turned up to Buxton’s first pride event at the weekend and the picnic also won the Spirit of the Fringe Award.

The Pride Picnic took place on the Old Bowling Green in Pavilion Gardens and brought together the community’s lesbian, gay, bi-sexual, trans and queer people.

Flying the flag for the LBGTQ community.

Volunteer organiser Tara Malinson said: “Living in a rural area and finding LGBTQ support can be hard but we felt with the climate changing for the better we wanted to bring people together and let people know there is network out there for people.”

There was food, games, poems and even a kids corner and lots of rainbow cakes from Little Chelly Cakes and a donation by the Cake Lady of Buxton.

The picnic was organised by Buxton Pride and Stone Wall and Gordon MacLellan, project coordinator for the organisation, said: “We felt the Pride Picnic idea was a good one for us to get involved in: a celebration of the creativity and people of the Peaks: to help organise an event that celebrated everyone and welcomed everyone.”

The event also won the coveted Spirit of the Fringe award and Tara added: “To win this on our first event show the strength of the community and how needed it was.”

The event won the Spirit of the Fringe Award.

Buxton Pride is planning another picnic next year.