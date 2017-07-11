Flower show gives High Peak village a burst of colour

Visitors flocked to a pretty High Peak village to marvel at the floral handiwork of volunteers.

The annual Hayfield St Johns Flower Festival proved once again popular with a theme of ‘counties’ this year.

It was held in the beautiful and historic Methodist chapel in Hayfield.

A well dressing adjoined the church and wells throughout the village were also dressed.

There was an enjoyable and well attended songs of praise service led by Rev. Kerry Tankard, which closed the event.

