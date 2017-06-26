Flagg Nursery School celebrates 40 years

Flagg Nursery School celebrated its 40th anniversary with a ruby fayre.

Many faces from the past and present joined in the fun.

All five headteachers, who have held the reins since 1977 attended, bringing to life the display of old photographs and press articles.

Pupils, parents and governors were among those who enjoyed the celebration.

The fayre was opened by MP Sir Patrick McLoughlin, along with the oldest and youngest residents of Flagg: Barbara Wilkinson and three-week-old Kitty Naylor.

Howard Middleton of Great British Bake-Off fame judged a bake-off contest

Other activities included vintage tractors, donkeys, black-nose sheep, fairground rides, exotic animal workshops, circus skills workshops and magician Kimmo.

There was also a raffle with the first prize a ruby necklace which was donated by former parent Pollyanna Stevenson. A silent auction with many prizes donated by local companies was also held.

Organisers of the ruby fayre thanked everyone for making it a very successful day.