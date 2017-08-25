Five High Peak stone thefts in last month

The High Peak is being targeted by stone thieves and in the last month there have been five reports of flag, coping and paving stones been stolen.

The thefts have taken place in New Mills, Hayfield, Glossop and Gamesley with the most recent being sometime between Wednesday, August 16 and Friday, August 18 where 13 stone slabs were stolen from a wall outside a property on Marsh Lane, New Mills.

Sergeant Nicola Bateman, who is in charge of the Safer Neighbourhood policing teams in the Glossop and New Mills areas, said: “Not only can stones or slabs be expensive to replace, but it can also cause damage to property which people have to have repaired.

“Please be vigilant and if you notice anyone, or any vehicles, in your area acting suspiciously, contact the police on 101 and give us as much detail as you can, including descriptions or registration numbers.”

Also in New Mills, five flagstones were taken from outside a property on Union Road sometime between Wednesday, August 16 and Thursday, August 17. They were loaded into a white van by two men, who quickly drove away after being disturbed by a local resident. The men were described as white, around 6ft tall, with blonde or light brown hair and wearing dark coloured jackets and trousers.At around 1.20pm on Tuesday, August 15 eight circular coping stones were removed from a wall outside a home on Sunlaws Street in Glossop.

The top flagstones from a 7 foot stretch of dry stone wall were stolen sometime during the day of Thursday, July 27 from Glossop Road at Gamesley.

A property on Highgate Road at Hayfield have had a total of 11 stone flags stolen during two occasions in July, on Wednesday, July 26 and Monday, July 17.

If you have noticed any suspicious activity, or have any information about these incidents call Derbyshire police on 101, or send click here to send a message online.