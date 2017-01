A person was treated for smoke inhalation after firefighters tackled a flat fire in New Mills.

Crews from Whaley Bridge and Chapel en le Frith were called to the blaze on New Street on Monday at 6.18pm.

The fire was on the first floor of the property and firefighters wearing breathing apparatus used a hosereel jet to put it out.

An ambulance was called and treated one person at the scene for smoke inhalation.

A level one investigation found the cause of the fire was a fault in a combi-drier.