Derbyshire firefighters rescued a dog whose head became stuck in a boiler.

Firefighters were called to a farm on Longford lane, Sutton on the Hill, at about 2.40pm on Sunday and found the sheep dog’s head stuck in a 100-year-old disused boiler.

A Derbyshire fire service spokesman said: “The dog had been fully sedated by the vets on scene and lubricant was used to free the dog.

“The dog’s head was released by 5.45pm.

“The dog is OK,” the spokesman added.