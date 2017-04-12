Firefighters rescue stranded dog from a rock face

Firefighters came to the rescue after a dog became stuck on a cliff.

Terrified French Bulldog Bella was spotted balancing precariously on a rock face near Buxton Police Station on Tuesday.

Communications officer Nikita Murray and licensing clerk Nicola Cooper went outside for a closer look and found the pooch completely stranded e about 8ft from the top with a 20ft drop onto the train track below.

The officers realised they couldn’t get to the dog so called the fire service.

Derbyshire Fire & Rescue Service’s Buxton White Watch came along and used rope to scale down the rock and rescued her.

The girls then took the dog to High Peak Veterinary Practice on Market Place, Buxton.

A spokesman for Derbyshire Police said: “It turns out that the dog’s name is Bella, and she has been missing since March 31. She is staying at the vets today to be treated but her owners are over the moon to know that she is safe and they can’t wait to have her back home.”