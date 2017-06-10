Firefighters free woman stuck in lift

A woman had to be freed by firefighters after getting stuck in a lift in Buxton on Friday evening.
The drama unfolded in the second floor of a property on Eagle Parade in the town at around 10.20pm.
One crew from Buxton was involved in the rescue.
