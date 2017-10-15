Search

Firefighters extinguish blazing skip

The fire had been extinguished before the crew's arrival
Firefighters armed with a hose reel jet extinguished a large blazing skip.

The fire was discovered in a large, commercial skip on Dew Pond Lane, at Fairfield, at about 3pm, yesterday, Saturday, October 14.

Buxton firefighters extinguished the fire.