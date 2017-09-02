Financial advisor jailed for seven years after ‘abhorrent abuses of trust’

An independent financial advisor who forged investment documentation relating to his clients has been sentenced to seven years in prison for forgery.

Martin Rigney, 68, formerly of Great Hucklow, near Buxton, invested his clients into a high-risk, unregulated collective investment scheme at a time when most of them were elderly and this type of investment was not suitable for them.

The case came to the attention of police in June 2012 following an investigation by the Financial Conduct Authority into Rigney and his company Topps Rogers Financial Management.

Derbyshire Constabulary took on the case and began a long and complex investigation.

Rigney, now of King Edwards, Rivelin, Sheffield, was arrested and charged with forgery.

The ten week trial at Derby Crown Court resulted in him being found guilty of 16 counts of forgery.

Detective Constable Julie Wheeldon, who led the investigation, said: “Martin Rigney committed abhorrent abuses of trust against his clients, who were consequently caused financial difficulty and emotional distress.

“Our thorough and lengthy investigation demonstrates how seriously we take this kind of offence.

“Today’s passing of a seven-year sentence provides a significant deterrent to others that might think of defrauding trusting clients.”