Festival celebrates Peak District moors

Guided walks, talks, a poetry evening and gardeners’ question time are some of the free, community-focused events that local people can look forward to as part of an environmental event.

BogFest, which takes place September 21 to 23 at venues throughout the Edale, is set to celebrate the iconic moorland of the Peak District and South Pennines.

Moors for the Future Partnership

Public events will provide visitors with the opportunity to find out more about the blanket bogs that form treasured local moorland. Blanket bogs provide a wealth of benefits to us, including supplying clean drinking water, a habitat for special wildlife to call home, and helping to reduce the risk of flooding in local at-risk communities.

BogFest is being jointly organised by the Moors for the Future Partnership and the IUCN UK Peatland Programme, encapsulating a conference programme for invited delegates alongside a range of engaging activities and sessions for all ages of the public.

Events that members of the public can look forward to include a poetry evening, feature documentary, talk on sphagnum moss, yoga,introduction to sketching and guided walk.

There will also be activities, stalls and entertainment on offer.

Full details of all the events taking place as part of BogFest, as well as booking information, can be found by visiting the Moors for the Future Partnership website www.moorsforthefuture.org.uk/public-events